PM Modi Invites EU to Partner with India for Stability, Sustainability and Shared Prosperity | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a stronger India-Europe partnership, saying both sides can become “strong pillars of stability, sustainability and shared prosperity” in an increasingly uncertain world. Speaking in Gothenburg, Sweden, Modi highlighted India’s rapid economic growth, booming startup ecosystem, and reforms-driven transformation. He invited European businesses to join India’s development journey, citing opportunities in AI, fintech, space, drones, mobility, infrastructure and clean energy.