Subscribe

PM Modi Invites EU to Partner with India for Stability, Sustainability and Shared Prosperity | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a stronger India-Europe partnership, saying both sides can become “strong pillars of stability, sustainability and shared prosperity” in an increasingly uncertain world. Speaking in Gothenburg, Sweden, Modi highlighted India’s rapid economic growth, booming startup ecosystem, and reforms-driven transformation. He invited European businesses to join India’s development journey, citing opportunities in AI, fintech, space, drones, mobility, infrastructure and clean energy.

Livemint
Published18 May 2026, 02:17 PM IST
PM Modi Invites EU to Partner with India for Stability & Sustainability
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosPM Modi Invites EU to Partner with India for Stability, Sustainability and Shared Prosperity | Watch
Advertisement
Read Next Story