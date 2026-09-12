PM Modi Outlines 3 Key Priorities Of BRICS Summit 2026 Amid Global Crisis | Details

At the BRICS Summit 2026 in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for urgent focus on three pillars of global reform — Representation, Responsiveness and Rule-making. He said reform of the UN Security Council can no longer be postponed and must be linked to a clear timeframe and outcomes. Voting power, leadership positions and policy priorities in financial institutions must reflect today’s economic realities, with countries driving global growth given an appropriate role in shaping economic governance.