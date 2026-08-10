PM Modi Praises Boxer Lovlina Borgohain for Flagging Distorted India Map at Glasgow Restaurant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalist Lovlina Borgohain for spotting and objecting to a map of India that omitted the Northeast at a Glasgow restaurant. During a felicitation ceremony for India’s CWG medal winners, Modi shared a light-hearted moment with the Assam boxer and called her alertness “extraordinary.” The incident occurred at Mister Singh’s India restaurant during the team’s celebratory dinner after a historic 10-medal haul. The restaurant later apologised and updated the map. Watch the full interaction.