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PM Modi Praises Boxer Lovlina Borgohain for Flagging Distorted India Map at Glasgow Restaurant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalist Lovlina Borgohain for spotting and objecting to a map of India that omitted the Northeast at a Glasgow restaurant. During a felicitation ceremony for India’s CWG medal winners, Modi shared a light-hearted moment with the Assam boxer and called her alertness “extraordinary.” The incident occurred at Mister Singh’s India restaurant during the team’s celebratory dinner after a historic 10-medal haul. The restaurant later apologised and updated the map. Watch the full interaction.

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Published10 Aug 2026, 08:17 PM IST
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PM Modi Lauds Lovlina Borgohain for Flagging Distorted India Map In Glasgow
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