PM Modi, Putin Walk Past Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif As He Looks On At SCO

PM Modi, Putin Walk Past Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif As He Looks On At SCO

Updated: 01 Sep 2025, 06:28 PM IST Livemint

PM Modi, President Putin Walk Past, Ignore Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif As He Looks On At SCO As world leaders gathered for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged warm smiles, a handshake and a warm hug as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif looked on, standing alone. A video captured PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin deep in conversation as they walked past Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, who was left watching. Watch!