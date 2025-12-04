English
Business News/ Videos / PM Modi Receives Vladimir Putin At Delhi's Palam Airport As India Rolls Out The Red Carpet | Watch

PM Modi Receives Vladimir Putin At Delhi's Palam Airport As India Rolls Out The Red Carpet | Watch

Updated: 04 Dec 2025, 09:20 pm IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally receives Putin at Delhi airport with warm hug & shared car ride! Rare gesture signals unbreakable India-Russia bond! Putin arrives for 23rd Annual Summit 2025. High-level talks with Modi on defence deals, trade, energy, investments & rupee-rouble push amid global tensions. President Murmu to host state banquet. In a world of sanctions, India stands firm with Moscow.

 
