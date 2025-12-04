Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally receives Putin at Delhi airport with warm hug & shared car ride! Rare gesture signals unbreakable India-Russia bond! Putin arrives for 23rd Annual Summit 2025. High-level talks with Modi on defence deals, trade, energy, investments & rupee-rouble push amid global tensions. President Murmu to host state banquet. In a world of sanctions, India stands firm with Moscow.
