PM Modi’s Big Gen Z Outreach During Independence Day Speech: AI Training, Coaching &…

In a major push for India’s youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces a ₹1 lakh crore Youth Support Fund focused on ideas, innovation and skills during his 80th Independence Day address from the Red Fort. The government will also provide free online coaching to aspirants, aiming to cut heavy coaching costs that burden families. A dedicated digital network will support students preparing for competitive exams, potentially helping families save several lakhs of rupees. These steps form part of the broader vision to empower the next generation and accelerate India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat by 2047. Watch the full announcement and key highlights from PM Modi’s Independence Day speech.