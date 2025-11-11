PM Modi Sends Stern Warning To Delhi Blast Conspirators From Bhutan

PM Modi vows conspirators behind Delhi Red Fort blast won't be spared. Nearly 10 dead, 20 injured in car explosion near Lal Quila Metro on November 10, 2025! From Bhutan, Modi: Agencies will uncover this conspiracy. NIA probes Jaish-e-Mohammed links; high alert in Delhi, UP, Mumbai. Watch the breaking investigation!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.