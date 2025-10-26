English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 24 2025 15:59:21
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 288.55 -0.38%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.50 0.23%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.10 0.30%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,375.45 0.88%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,525.40 -0.23%
Business News/ Videos / PM Modi Sends STRONG Message To Trade Partners At ASEAN Summit

PM Modi Sends STRONG Message To Trade Partners At ASEAN Summit

Updated: 26 Oct 2025, 06:15 pm IST Livemint

PM Narendra Modi’s bold vision at ASEAN Summit 2025: “21st century belongs to India & ASEAN!” In his virtual address on October 26, 2025, Modi champions a shared, sustainable future, with ASEAN as a cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy. Declares 2026 as ‘Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation’ to boost disaster response, blue economy ties. Watch India’s global push!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue