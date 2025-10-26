PM Modi Sends STRONG Message To Trade Partners At ASEAN Summit

PM Narendra Modi’s bold vision at ASEAN Summit 2025: “21st century belongs to India & ASEAN!” In his virtual address on October 26, 2025, Modi champions a shared, sustainable future, with ASEAN as a cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy. Declares 2026 as ‘Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation’ to boost disaster response, blue economy ties. Watch India’s global push!
