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PM Modi sets 2035 space station, 2040 moon landing goals at space summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used the International Space Summit in Paris to set out India’s longer-term space ambitions, while highlighting the country’s growing role in global space cooperation and the expanding contribution of private companies alongside ISRO.

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Published10 Sep 2026, 05:50 PM IST
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PM Modi sets 2035 space station, 2040 moon landing goals at space summit
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