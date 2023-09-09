G20 summit is currently underway at the Bharat Man... moreG20 summit is currently underway at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. World leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunan, and French President Emanuel Macron among several others are in attendance. PM Modi shared glimpses of the summit on X formerly known as Twitter.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.