PM Modi: Supply chains, tech, energy used to unite, now being weaponised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the unprecedented global challenges of the current decade, from the pandemic to multiple regional wars. ‘The very things that once connected the world are now becoming weapons — supply chains, energy, minerals, payments, technology are becoming instruments of pressure and dominance,’ Modi said. He noted that a major question facing the world today is trust and confidence that supplies will continue when needed.