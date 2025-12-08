English
Business News/ Videos / PM Modi To Akhilesh Yadav: Top Moments From Vande Mataram Debate | Parliament Winter Session 2025

PM Modi To Akhilesh Yadav: Top Moments From Vande Mataram Debate | Parliament Winter Session 2025

Updated: 08 Dec 2025, 09:44 pm IST Livemint

Lok Sabha erupts over Vande Mataram's 150 years! PM Modi slams Congress & Nehru for compromising on national song to appease Jinnah, calls it freedom's warcry. Rajnath Singh vows BJP will give it full respect. Priyanka Gandhi fires back: Debate timed for Bengal polls to divert from real issues! Fiery 10-hour discussion marks year-long celebrations.

 
