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PM Modi To NDA MPs: Reach Out To Youth & Dispel Concerns, Tell Them About Opposition Conspiracies

Prime Minister Modi has asked lawmakers from the NDA to reach out to youth and dispel their concerns, adding that those responsible for the paper leaks will be dealt with as per the law. As per those aware of the details of the meeting, PM Modi who is addressing the meeting of the NDA parliamentary party now called told lawmakers that students should be assured that their interests will be protected. Here's the full details of what he said. Watch.

Livemint
Published21 Jul 2026, 04:05 PM IST
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PM Modi To NDA MPs: Reach Out To Youth & Dispel Their Concerns
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