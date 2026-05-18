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PM Modi Warns Of MASSIVE Poverty Amid Wars, Fuel Crisis, Flags 'Decade Of Crises' | Watch

Narendra Modi has issued a stark warning about the global economic outlook, saying decades of progress in reducing poverty could be reversed amid ongoing conflicts and rising energy costs. Speaking in The Hague, Modi described the current period as a “decade of disasters,” pointing to the lingering impact of the pandemic, wars and the energy crisis. Watch.

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Published18 May 2026, 04:08 PM IST
PM Modi Warns Of Poverty Amid Wars, Fuel Crisis, Flags ‘Decade Of Crises’
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