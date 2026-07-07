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PM Modi's Clear Message To China From Indonesia Parliament: 'Free, Open Indo-Pacific'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament of Indonesia in Jakarta, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.He thanked President Prabowo Subianto and Speaker Puan Maharani, highlighted deep civilizational and maritime ties, shared values of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (Unity in Diversity), and outlined the Ganga-Mahakam Vision for a new beginning in bilateral relations.Modi called for stronger collaboration in trade, connectivity, technology, and a free, open Indo-Pacific while aligning Viksit Bharat 2047 with Indonesia Emas 2045.

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Published7 Jul 2026, 09:01 PM IST
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PM Modi Sends Clear Message To China From Indonesia Parliament
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