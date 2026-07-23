PM Modi's Explosive Response to NEET Paper Leak Row | Fast-Track Courts | CJP Protest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued his first major response to the nationwide outrage over the NEET paper leak controversy and the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests. Announcing the creation of fast-track courts, PM Modi said those responsible for paper leaks will face swift and stringent punishment and assured that the future of India's youth will be protected. The announcement comes after weeks of demonstrations, including the July 20 march to Parliament, and amid activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. Watch this video for the latest updates on the NEET paper leak row, CJP protests, and the government's big decision.