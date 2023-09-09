PM To Hold 15 Bilateral Meetings; Biden, Macron, 13 Others On The List | Details | In Focus

Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 05:25 PM IST

India is all set to host the G20 summit this weeke... moreIndia is all set to host the G20 summit this weekend. Government machinery is in mission mode to ensure India's G20 Presidency is a success. PM Modi is all set to hold as many as 15 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of G20 summit. These meetings will be held with nation heads including US President Joe Biden who is all set to arrive in Delhi soon.