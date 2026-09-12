#PMModi At #brics Bats For Global South As ‘Rule Shaper’ and Not ‘Rule Taker’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told BRICS leaders in Delhi that the Global South should be a “rule shaper” and not merely a “rule taker” in the international system. Speaking at the BRICS Summit 2026, Modi stressed the need for greater representation and a stronger voice for developing countries in global governance, including reforms in key institutions. He underlined that countries driving economic growth must have an appropriate role in shaping the rules that govern the world economy and international order. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d