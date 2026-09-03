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#PMModi Holds Bilateral Talks With #Belgium PM #BartDeWever at Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a delegation-level meeting with Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations between

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Published3 Sep 2026, 02:51 PM IST
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#PMModi Holds Bilateral Talks With #Belgium PM #BartDeWever at Hyderabad House
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