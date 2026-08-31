#PMModi Holds Bilateral Talks With #Iran's President Masoud #Pezeshkian In #Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The talks took place on the sidelines of regional engagements, focusing on India-Iran relations and issues of mutual interest. The meeting underscores continued diplomatic engagement between the two countries amid evolving regional dynamics. Watch the latest visuals and updates from the high-level bilateral meeting in Bishkek. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d