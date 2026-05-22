pmmodi Reveals #India’s Efforts To Resolve Ongoing Conflicts In #ukraine And #westasia | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a joint press meet with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, stated that India supports early resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia and will continue working for peace.PM Modi also emphasised that both nations agree on the urgent need for reform of global institutions to tackle growing international challenges. The statement highlights India’s balanced diplomatic approach on major global conflicts.
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