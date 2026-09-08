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#PMModi Warns About Opposition's Clamor Of Lies From #NaMo For #ViksitBharat Event

At the ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’ event, Prime Minister

Livemint
Published8 Sep 2026, 03:06 PM IST
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#PMModi Warns About Opposition's Clamor Of Lies From #NaMo For #ViksitBharat Event
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