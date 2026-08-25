Police-Students Clash In #Bihar's #Patna During BPSC Exam Protest

Students and police clashed during a march towards Raj Bhavan in Patna as protesters demanded the cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination. The demonstration began from Gandhi Maidan and gained momentum as aspirants raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the exam. The protest marks a further escalation in the ongoing BPSC exam row, with students pressing for accountability and a fair process. Police intervened as the march progressed, leading to confrontations on the streets. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d