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Polish PM #DonaldTusk Highlights #India-#Poland Tech Ties, Calls #Bengaluru Innovation Hub

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has praised Bengaluru as a global centre for computing, research and innovation while outlining Poland’s focus on future-oriented industries. “We are focusing on future-oriented dimensions, industries such as digital technologies, artificial intelligence and aerospace,” Tusk said. He noted that Bengaluru demonstrates how investment in people, knowledge and entrepreneurship can transform an economy. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

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Published23 Oct 2026, 02:38 PM IST
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Polish PM #DonaldTusk Highlights #India-#Poland Tech Ties, Calls #Bengaluru Innovation Hub
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