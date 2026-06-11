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Political Unrest Erupts Over Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner-Linked Luxury Resort In Albania | Explained

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Albania’s capital Tirana, chanting “Revolution” and “Albania is not for sale” against a controversial $1.6 billion luxury resort project. The development, led by Jared Kushner’s investment firm Affinity Partners with public promotion from Ivanka Trump, targets the ecologically sensitive Vjosa-Narta delta and Sazan island — home to flamingos, sea turtles, and protected wildlife. Protests have intensified with clashes involving police and water cannons. The flamingo has become the symbol of the movement against the project. Albanian PM Edi Rama has faced heavy criticism, with some accusing him of trying to gain favour with the White House.

Livemint
Published11 Jun 2026, 08:57 PM IST
Unrest Erupts Over Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner-Linked Luxury Resort In Albania
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