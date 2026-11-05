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Politics Or Mind Games? Post-Midterm Shake-Up For Trump's Republicans | Details

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a White House shake-up following the Republican Party’s heavy losses in the 2026 midterm elections. According to reports, Trump watched the results from his private residence and was described as silent and furious as Democratic gains became clear. He reportedly blamed Fox News and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, while officials also pointed to the Iran war as a major factor.

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Published5 Nov 2026, 07:55 PM IST
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Politics Or Mind Games? Post-Midterm Shake-Up For Trump's Republicans | Details
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