BJP national council meet underway in Delhi : 5 things to know
The meeting, expected to see 11,500 BJP delegates from across the country in attendance, will be inaugurated by party's national president JP Nadda on the first day. PM Modi is scheduled to address the valedictory session of the meeting on February 18
The two-day National Council meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on February 17-18.
