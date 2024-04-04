OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Apr 04 2024 12:42:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.95 -0.40%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,522.00 2.66%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 355.50 1.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.70 -1.28%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 423.45 -0.43%
Business News/ Videos / Politics/  Congress, BJP Release 'Star Campaigners' Lists: Who Exactly Are Star Campaigners & What Do They Do?

Congress, BJP Release 'Star Campaigners' Lists: Who Exactly Are Star Campaigners & What Do They Do?

Updated: 04 Apr 2024, 12:44 PM IST Livemint

The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is less than three weeks away. All national and regional political parties are aware that more than the poll promises, it’s the ‘star campaigners’ who can potentially tilt the balance in their favour. So, who are these star campaigners and what is their significance? Watch this video to know the answer

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App