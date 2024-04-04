Congress, BJP Release 'Star Campaigners' Lists: Who Exactly Are Star Campaigners & What Do They Do?

The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is less than three weeks away. All national and regional political parties are aware that more than the poll promises, it’s the ‘star campaigners’ who can potentially tilt the balance in their favour. So, who are these star campaigners and what is their significance? Watch this video to know the answer
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.