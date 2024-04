Congress, BJP Release 'Star Campaigners' Lists: Who Exactly Are Star Campaigners & What Do They Do?

Updated: 04 Apr 2024, 12:44 PM IST

The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is less than three weeks away. All national and regional political parties are aware that more than the poll promises, it’s the ‘star campaigners’ who can potentially tilt the balance in their favour. So, who are these star campaigners and what is their significance? Watch this video to know the answer