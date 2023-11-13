Mahua Moitra gets new role in TMC amid probe into 'cash-for-query' case

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) appointed party leader and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra as the district chief in the Krishnanagar constituency on Monday. The move came days after the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommended Moitra's "expulsion" from the Lok Sabha in connection with the "cash-for-query" case.

As the appointment was announcement, Moitra took to X to thank TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She said, “Thank you @MamataOfficial and @AITCofficial for appointing me District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North) . Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar."

According to news agency PTI, Moitra was the district president in Krishnanagar a few years ago before being removed in a prior reshuffle. She has now been reinstated as the district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North) organisational district.

The TMC appointed new district presidents across all 35 districts in West Bengal on Monday. Some members to the post of State Secretary.

"The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the guidance and inspiration of our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the list of new District Presidents across West Bengal," a press release issued by the party read.

Meanwhile, Mridul Goswami, Shaoni Singha Roy, Kanai Chandra Mandal and Soumen Mohapatra were appointed State Secretaries, as per the release. "...we are also pleased to announce the appointments of some members to the post of State Secretary," the release added.

Mahua Moitra's "expulsion"

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, headed by Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar, submitted its report on the 'cash-for-query' allegation against Moitra to Speaker Om Birla's office last Friday. The report, adopted by a majority in the Committee, recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House.

Moita has been accused of accepting "illegal gratifications" to raise questions in Parliament at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

In response, Moitra dismissed the decision as a "prefixed match by a kangaroo court" and deemed it a "death of parliamentary democracy."

