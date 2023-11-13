Mahua Moitra gets new role in TMC amid probe into 'cash-for-query' case
According to a report, Mahua Moitra was the district president in Krishnanagar a few years ago before being removed in a prior reshuffle. She has now been reinstated as the district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North) organisational district.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) appointed party leader and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra as the district chief in the Krishnanagar constituency on Monday. The move came days after the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommended Moitra's "expulsion" from the Lok Sabha in connection with the "cash-for-query" case.