Mahua Moitra gets new role in TMC amid probe into 'cash-for-query' case

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) appointed party leader and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra as the district chief in the Krishnanagar constituency on Monday. The move came days after the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommended Moitra's "expulsion" from the Lok Sabha in connection with the "cash-for-query" case.
According to news agency PTI, Moitra was the district president in Krishnanagar a few years ago before being removed in a prior reshuffle. She has now been reinstated as the district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North) organisational district.
"The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the guidance and inspiration of our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the list of new District Presidents across West Bengal," a press release issued by the party read.
Meanwhile, Mridul Goswami, Shaoni Singha Roy, Kanai Chandra Mandal and Soumen Mohapatra were appointed State Secretaries, as per the release. "...we are also pleased to announce the appointments of some members to the post of State Secretary," the release added.