Now that the portfolios have been allocated to the ministers in Modi 3.0, all eyes will be on who gets the post of Lok Sabha speaker? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell short of the 272-seat majority in the Lok Sabha and hence had to rely on its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form the government. So, the saffron party will also need to get its allies – Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s JD-U in particular- on board to take a decision on the Speaker's post.

Many reports have claimed that both the TDP and the JD-U, the two kingmakers with 28 Lok Sabha seats – eyed the key position. The BJP is, however, not keen to have a Lok Sabha Speaker from the allies, according to the sources.

How is the Lok Sabha Speaker elected?

As per the Article 93 of Constitution, the Speaker's post falls vacant just before the new Lok Sabha meets for the first time. The President appoints a Pro-tem Speaker to administer the oath of office to the newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs).

After this, a Lok Sabha Speaker is elected by a simple majority. This means more than half of the members present in the house have to vote for a particular candidate to become the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

There is no criteria as such for a speaker to be appointed. Sumitra Mahajan and Om Birla, both BJP leaders, were the Speakers in the last two Lok Sabhas – 2014- 2019 and 2019-2024.

The role of a Lok Sabha Speaker?

The Speaker is a crucial position in Lok Sabha as he/she has the responsibility to run the house. Since the house has members from ruling and opposition parties, the Speaker’s chair has to be non-partisan.

The role assumes even more significance since the Speaker is also an elected member of the Lok Sabha, representing a particular party. Yet there were some occasions when Speakers quit the party before assuming the role. N Sanjiva Reddy, for example, resigned from the Congress after he was elected Speaker of the fourth Lok Sabha in March 1967.

Prominent Speakers?

Among prominent speakers, PA Sangma, Somnath Chatterjee and Meira Kumar did not formally resign from the party they belonged, but all of them affirmed that they belonged to the Lok Sabha and not to a particular party.

Chatterjee was, in fact, expelled by the CPM over his ‘non-partisan’ stand during the July 2008 no-confidence motion against the UPA government over Indo-US Nuclear deal.

The CPM had withdrawn support to the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government on July 9, 2008 in protest against the nuclear deal. The CPM wanted Chatterjee, the speaker, to resign from the speaker’s post before the special session. But the ten-term MP, decided to continue as speaker against his party’s wishes. He was of the view that he was above party politics as the Lok Sabha speaker.

The special session of the Lok Sabha took place with Somnath Chatterjee presiding over it after being expelled from the party.

Why is TDP and JD-U eying the Speaker’s post?

Unlike the previous two terms, PM Modi’s third term relies on allies Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. Naidu is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh while Kumar is Chief Minister of Bihar. If multiple reports are anything to go by, both the regional satraps wanted to have speaker’s post in return to their support to the PM Modi’s third term. Both Naidu’s TDP and Kumar’s JD-U have got two berths each in the Union government.

Since the Modi government has not just the BJP but other parties as stake holders, there could be a situation where the government faces crisis on the floor of the house. In such scenario, it is the Speaker of the House whose role comes into play.

The Speaker has the power to disqualify members in cases of defection, as per the law. Thus the two leasers would want to have the Speaker's post as a shield against any such situation where their MPs might face disqualification over switching sides, according to a report in NDTV.

What Opposition leaders said?

Aam Admi Party( AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh has demanded the Lok Sabha speaker should be selected from TDP or any other NDA alliance partners. "TDP should have a speaker in the NDA government. A BJP speaker will be fatal for the parliamentary tradition. In Modi 2.0, 150 MPs were suspended from the House. These people will break small parties to remain in power," Singh said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for giving its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government “leftover" portfolios because it didn't have any "meaningful" ministry left for them.

“You can bet your bottom dollar the post of Speaker Lok Sabha will stay with the BJP as well," Abdullah said.

Who are the frontrunners?

Some reports suggested that Om Birla will continue to be the Lok Sabha speaker. Birla won Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as a BJP candidate from Kota, Rajasthan.

Among other names doing rounds for the Speaker’s post Duggubati Purandeswari. Daughter of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao, Daggubati Purandeswari is a BJP politician from Andhra Pradesh and also the state president of the party.

Purandeswari has served as MoS in the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2009 and MoS in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the year 2012. Purandeswari won the just-concluded Lok Sabha Elections from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh by over 2.3 lakh votes. She has perhaps not been included in the Union cabinet since she might become the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

Purandeswari election as the Speaker may not annoy TDP chief Naidu. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari Nara and Purandeswari are sisters.

