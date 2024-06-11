Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Who will be the next Lok Sabha Speaker? Explained in 6 key points
Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Many reports have claimed that both the TDP and the JD-U, the two kingmakers with 28 Lok Sabha seats – eyed the key position. The BJP is, however, not keen to have a Lok Sabha Speaker from the allies,
Now that the portfolios have been allocated to the ministers in Modi 3.0, all eyes will be on who gets the post of Lok Sabha speaker? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell short of the 272-seat majority in the Lok Sabha and hence had to rely on its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form the government. So, the saffron party will also need to get its allies – Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s JD-U in particular- on board to take a decision on the Speaker's post.