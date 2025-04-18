Explore
Business News/ Videos / Politics/  On Cam: Meloni's Translator Was Visibly Nervous In Front Of Trump, Watch What Italy PM Did Next...

On Cam: Meloni's Translator Was Visibly Nervous In Front Of Trump, Watch What Italy PM Did Next...

Updated: 18 Apr 2025, 04:51 PM IST Livemint

On Cam: Meloni's Translator Was Visibly Nervous In Front Of Trump, Watch What Italy PM Did Next... Trump-Meloni Meet: During her White House meeting with President Trump, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni jumped in to translate her own comments about NATO and defense spending after her translator seemed nervous while translating. Watch! #giorgiameloni #donaldtrump #trumpmelonimeet Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

 
