Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Politics/  On Cam: Meloni's Translator Was Visibly Nervous In Front Of Trump, Watch What Italy PM Did Next...

On Cam: Meloni's Translator Was Visibly Nervous In Front Of Trump, Watch What Italy PM Did Next...

Updated: 18 Apr 2025, 04:51 PM IST Livemint

On Cam: Meloni's Translator Was Visibly Nervous In Front Of Trump, Watch What Italy PM Did Next... Trump-Meloni Meet: During her White House meeting with President Trump, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni jumped in to translate her own comments about NATO and defense spending after her translator seemed nervous while translating. Watch! #giorgiameloni #donaldtrump #trumpmelonimeet Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d