The war in Ukraine is a powerful reason to enlarge—and improve—the EU

As it embarks on this mission, the EU should make three firm commitments. The first is a message of hope to the applicants: as long as they undertake the reforms necessary to be worthy members, they will be let in. A similar promise was made to the Western Balkans in 2003, but was promptly forgotten. Applicants must still meet the same criteria that others have met to join the EU, in particular by upholding democracy. Conditions to join the euro should be stringent. But those who make a good-faith effort should be offered more help as their journey progresses. Some benefits of membership could be granted gradually as economic reforms take root, including access to the single market. At the same time it must remain clear that the final destination is full EU membership, not limbo on the outside.