Poonch terrorist attack; Pak’s attempt to derail G20 meetings in J&K? | Details

Ahead of the G20 meetings in J&K which pak had obj... moreAhead of the G20 meetings in J&K which pak had objected to, at around 3 pm on Thursday a military vehicle was attaked by terrorists in bhatti Dhurrian forest area of Bhimber Gali just 10 kms from the LOC.Pak based terror group which calls itself the ‘People’s anti-fascist front or PAFF while admitting its role in the attack has linked it to to G20 meetings scheduled in J&K next month.
