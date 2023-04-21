Poonch terrorist attack; Pak’s attempt to derail G20 meetings in J&K? | Details

Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Ahead of the G20 meetings in J&K which pak had objected to, at around 3 pm on Thursday a military vehicle was attaked by terrorists in bhatti Dhurrian forest area of Bhimber Gali just 10 kms from the LOC.Pak based terror group which calls itself the ‘People’s anti-fascist front or PAFF while admitting its role in the attack has linked it to to G20 meetings scheduled in J&K next month.