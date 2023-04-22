Poonch terrorist attack: Pak’s attempt to derail G20 meetings in J&K? | Mint Infocus

Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 01:35 AM IST

Ahead of the G20 meetings in J&K which Pakista... moreAhead of the G20 meetings in J&K which Pakistan had objected to, at around 3 pm on Thursday a military vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Bhatti Dhurrian forest area of Bhimber Gali just 10 kms from the LOC. Pak based terror group, which calls itself the ‘People’s anti-fascist front or PAFF, while admitting its role in the attack, has linked it to to G20 meetings scheduled in J&K next month.