English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 15 2025 15:56:02
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 390.75 -1.20%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,398.40 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 979.15 0.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,374.75 -0.07%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.15 1.61%
Business News/ Videos / Potholes, Garbage, Traffic: Industry Leaders Point Out Bengaluru’s Infra Struggles, Ministers Defend

Potholes, Garbage, Traffic: Industry Leaders Point Out Bengaluru’s Infra Struggles, Ministers Defend

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 05:51 pm IST Livemint

Potholes, Garbage, Traffic: Industry Leaders Point Out Bengaluru’s Infra Struggles, Ministers Defend Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s renewed criticism of Bengaluru’s infrastructure has prompted sharp reactions from Karnataka ministers, who defended the government’s ongoing civic works and questioned the basis of her remarks. Watch to know more!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue