Potholes, Garbage, Traffic: Industry Leaders Point Out Bengaluru’s Infra Struggles, Ministers Defend Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s renewed criticism of Bengaluru’s infrastructure has prompted sharp reactions from Karnataka ministers, who defended the government’s ongoing civic works and questioned the basis of her remarks. Watch to know more!
