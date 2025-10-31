English
Business News/ Videos / Powai Hostage Scare: 17 Children Safely Rescued After 3.5 Hours | Mumbai Police’s Daring Op

Powai Hostage Scare: 17 Children Safely Rescued After 3.5 Hours | Mumbai Police’s Daring Op

Updated: 31 Oct 2025, 08:08 pm IST Livemint

Powai Hostage Scare: 17 Children Safely Rescued After 3.5 Hours | Mumbai Police’s Daring Op Rohit Arya, the man who held 17 children hostage at R A Studio in the Powai area in Mumbai, was shot dead by the Mumbai Police during a rescue operation on Thursday. Hours before Rohit Arya's arrest, the Mumbai Police had shared that all the children had been rescued. What really happened and how the cops saved the children? Watch to find out!

 
