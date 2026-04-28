Powell’s Last US Fed Meeting? What To Expect On Rates, Inflation And War Impact | Watch

The Federal Reserve meets this week in what could be Jerome Powell’s final policy meeting as chair. With energy prices still elevated due to the Middle East conflict, policymakers face a tough balancing act between inflation risks and slowing growth concerns. Markets are closely watching what signals the Fed gives next. Will policymakers hint at future rate hikes if inflation worsens? Or will uncertainty keep them cautious? Meanwhile, Kevin Warsh’s path to taking over has cleared a key hurdle, raising questions about leadership transition and future policy direction. All eyes are now on Powell’s final remarks and what they reveal about the road ahead for the US economy.