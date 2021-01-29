OPEN APP
Home >Videos >‘Power at one tariff needs to be addressed in Budget’: Jindal Steel and Power MD

‘Power at one tariff needs to be addressed in Budget’: Jindal Steel and Power MD

Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 07:40 PM IST Livemint
  • Jindal Steel and Power MD, VR Sharma spoke on what shape and form Budget 2021's infrastructure stimulus should take. Citing that India currently has 32 different tariffs for electricity, Sharma said power at one tariff needs to be addressed in the upcoming union budget. He also talked about the need to clear up pending payments in the infrastructure sector. The discussion with journalist Mitali Mukherjee was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget. Watch the full video for more.
 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout