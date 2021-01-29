Home
>Videos
>‘Power at one tariff needs to be addressed in Budget’: Jindal Steel and Power MD
‘Power at one tariff needs to be addressed in Budget’: Jindal Steel and Power MD
Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 07:40 PM IST
Livemint
- Jindal Steel and Power MD, VR Sharma spoke on what shape and form Budget 2021's infrastructure stimulus should take. Citing that India currently has 32 different tariffs for electricity, Sharma said power at one tariff needs to be addressed in the upcoming union budget. He also talked about the need to clear up pending payments in the infrastructure sector. The discussion with journalist Mitali Mukherjee was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget. Watch the full video for more.