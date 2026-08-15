Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, Triggering Tsunami Warnings

A strong, shallow magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit near Ende off Flores Island in eastern Indonesia at 5:58 a.m. local time on August 15, 2026. Indonesia’s BMKG issued tsunami warnings and ordered coastal residents to move away from beaches and riverbanks and seek higher ground while authorities closely monitored sea levels. The quake, centered in a seismically active region, caused widespread concern and evacuations across affected coastal areas. Stay informed with the latest updates on this major seismic event, aftershocks, and official response.