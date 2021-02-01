OPEN APP
'Practical & thoughtful budget in recent times': Vinayak Chatterjee

‘Practical & thoughtful budget in recent times’: Vinayak Chatterjee

Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 10:11 PM IST Livemint
  • Vinayak Chatterjee, Chairman & co-founder, Feedback Infra, said that the budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a very practical and thoughtful one. ‘The big ticket announcement was the country getting its first Development Finance Institution,’ Chatterjee said. He also lauded the asset monetisation plan and said that the 34% increase in allocation for infra is also a good step. Watch the full video for all the details. He also praised the ‘friendlier tax regime for foreign investors in infrastructure’. Watch the full video for all the details
 

