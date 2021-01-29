Home
>Pre-budget 2021: Rich to be taxed higher as Covid Cess could be a reality this Budget
Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 09:41 PM IST
Livemint
- The central government, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget in Parliament, has promised a game-changing budget that ushers India into a new era of economic growth. The “never before” like budget will look to revive the economy which slipped into a technical recession putting it back on track to achieve a 5 trillion economy by 2024-25. Apart from lowering the taxes and extensions of existing concessions, MSMEs are also looking forward to improvements in the environment for doing business in India. Shefali Goradia, Partner at Deloitte India in an insightful fireside chat with Shrija Agrawal, Executive Editor, HT Ideas, HT Digital said that a Covid cess is expected to be introduced but would be directed towards the higher income category for a short duration. To know more about what the Indian taxpayer should expect from the Union Budget’21, watch the full video to know more.