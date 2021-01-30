Home
>Pre-budget 2021: Sustainable revival to be the theme of this budget
Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 04:55 PM IST
Livemint
- Union Budget 2020-21 is eagerly awaited. The theme of this year’s budget with respect to COVID19 is Sustainable Revival of the economy and employment creation through targeted tax incentives and high infrastructure while maintaining an eye on fiscal consolidation. Ms. Dipti Deshpande, Senior Economist, CRISIL shares her views on this year’s budget expectations. She says, CRISIL believes overall GDP growth will be around 10% in Fiscal 2022 which is on the back of a very weak base. This Budget has peak challenge, 2 imperatives this budget are – 1) In Q2 and Q3 had early stages of recovery, budget will support this early stage of recovery 2) Number of pandemic induced anomalies that got created last year and those will now somewhere be corrected through budgetary measures either in Fiscal 2022 or overtime. Manufacturing is doing better than services, there is a shift of demand from services to manufacturing. Urban work, supporting services, small firms, microenterprises also should be looked into this budget since pandemic has had the worst impact on them. Health and Defence will also be looked into. Hence, there are a lot of expectations for this budget because of the Pandemic that has hit the economy.