'Prepare to launch': India all set for 5G roll-out

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asked service pr... moreTelecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asked service providers to gear up for the 5G launch, post spectrum allocation. The DoT has received payment of around ₹17,876 crore from Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea for the spectrum they won in a recent auction.
